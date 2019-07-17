Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Foot Locker, Inc. ( FL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.2, the dividend yield is 3.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FL was $41.2, representing a -39.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $68 and a 5.48% increase over the 52 week low of $39.06.

FL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) and Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ). FL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.8. Zacks Investment Research reports FL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.49%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.