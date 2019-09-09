FNV Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/11/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/11/19, Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 9/26/19. As a percentage of FNV's recent stock price of $96.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FNV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNV's low point in its 52 week range is $58.26 per share, with $101.19 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $95.97.

In Monday trading, Franco-Nevada Corp shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

