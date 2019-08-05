FNSR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Finisar Corp (Symbol: FNSR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.27, changing hands as low as $22.12 per share. Finisar Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNSR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FNSR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.81 per share, with $24.77 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $22.42.
