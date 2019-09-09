Quantcast

FNDF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Monday, shares of the FNDF ETF (Symbol: FNDF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.12, changing hands as high as $27.16 per share. FNDF shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDF shares, versus its 200 day moving average: FNDF 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FNDF's low point in its 52 week range is $24.345 per share, with $30.4362 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.16.

