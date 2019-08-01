FNDE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the FNDE ETF (Symbol: FNDE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.73, changing hands as low as $27.62 per share. FNDE shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FNDE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.1528 per share, with $29.3628 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.64.
