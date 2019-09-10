Quantcast

FNDE Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FNDE

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FNDE ETF (Symbol: FNDE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.65, changing hands as high as $27.73 per share. FNDE shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average: FNDE 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FNDE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.1528 per share, with $29.3628 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: FNDE


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?