FNDC Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FNDC

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FNDC ETF (Symbol: FNDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.55, changing hands as high as $30.60 per share. FNDC shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: FNDC 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FNDC's low point in its 52 week range is $27.1633 per share, with $35.09 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.52.

