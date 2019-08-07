FNCL Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FNCL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the FNCL ETF (Symbol: FNCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.52, changing hands as low as $38.28 per share. FNCL shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FNCL's low point in its 52 week range is $32.10 per share, with $42.3777 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.55.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »