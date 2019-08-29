FNCB Bancorp Inc. (FNCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

FNCB Bancorp Inc. ( FNCB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FNCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FNCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.67, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNCB was $7.67, representing a -36.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $12 and a 9.1% increase over the 52 week low of $7.03.

FNCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FNCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.