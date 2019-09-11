FNB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.37, changing hands as high as $11.46 per share. FNB Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FNB's low point in its 52 week range is $9.35 per share, with $13.44 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $11.46.
