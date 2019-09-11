Quantcast

FNB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.37, changing hands as high as $11.46 per share. FNB Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNB shares, versus its 200 day moving average: FNB Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FNB's low point in its 52 week range is $9.35 per share, with $13.44 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $11.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: FNB


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?