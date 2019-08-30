F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

F.N.B. Corporation ( FNB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that FNB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.63, the dividend yield is 4.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNB was $10.63, representing a -22.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.63 and a 13.69% increase over the 52 week low of $9.35.

FNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17. Zacks Investment Research reports FNB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.65%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

