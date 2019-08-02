FN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.15, changing hands as low as $50.70 per share. Fabrinet shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FN's low point in its 52 week range is $39.36 per share, with $62.31 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $50.84.
