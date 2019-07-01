FN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.34, changing hands as high as $52.86 per share. Fabrinet shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FN's low point in its 52 week range is $36.18 per share, with $62.31 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $51.84.
