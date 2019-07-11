FMS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fresenius Medical Care (Symbol: FMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.48, changing hands as high as $39.88 per share. Fresenius Medical Care shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FMS's low point in its 52 week range is $30.99 per share, with $53.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $39.61.
