FMC Corporation (FMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

FMC Corporation ( FMC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $82.61, the dividend yield is 1.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMC was $82.61, representing a -10.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.76 and a 19.1% increase over the 52 week low of $69.36.

FMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ) and Linde plc ( LIN ). FMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.36. Zacks Investment Research reports FMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.25%, compared to an industry average of -5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FMC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF ( PYZ )

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund ( VEGI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an increase of 0.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FMC at 4.77%.