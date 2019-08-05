Fly Leasing (FLY) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

Fly Leasing (FLY) closed the most recent trading day at $16.72, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.98%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial aircraft leasing company had lost 0.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.14% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FLY as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 22, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect FLY to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $142.91 million, up 39.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.03 per share and revenue of $486.52 million, which would represent changes of +39.93% and +16.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FLY should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.69% higher. FLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, FLY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.25.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.