Fly Leasing (FLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Fly Leasing (FLY) closed at $17.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the commercial aircraft leasing company had gained 5.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FLY as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 22, 2019. On that day, FLY is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $142.91 million, up 39.19% from the year-ago period.

FLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $486.52 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.46% and +16.31%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FLY should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FLY currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, FLY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.37, which means FLY is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.