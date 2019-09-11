Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Flushing Financial Corporation ( FFIC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FFIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FFIC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.36, the dividend yield is 4.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFIC was $20.36, representing a -21.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.04 and a 8.3% increase over the 52 week low of $18.80.

FFIC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FFIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.67. Zacks Investment Research reports FFIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -17.53%, compared to an industry average of %.

