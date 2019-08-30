Fluor Corporation (FLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Fluor Corporation ( FLR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that FLR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.3, the dividend yield is 4.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLR was $17.3, representing a -71.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.60 and a 6.46% increase over the 52 week low of $16.25.

FLR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) and Transdigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ). FLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.47. Zacks Investment Research reports FLR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -61.09%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.