Flowserve Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FLS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.13, changing hands as high as $46.37 per share. Flowserve Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Flowserve Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FLS's low point in its 52 week range is $35.88 per share, with $56.86 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.01.

