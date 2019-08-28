Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Flowers Foods, Inc. ( FLO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.93, the dividend yield is 3.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLO was $22.93, representing a -5.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.36 and a 28.97% increase over the 52 week low of $17.78.

FLO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) and General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ). FLO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports FLO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.19%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FLO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FLO as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust ( REGL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REGL with an decrease of -2.32% over the last 100 days.