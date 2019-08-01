Quantcast

Florida appeals court sends abortion challenge back to lower court

By Reuters

By Brendan O'Brien

July 31 (Reuters) - A Florida appeals court on Thursday sent a lawsuit challenging a state measure requiring a 24-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions back to the lower court after a judge ruled last year that the law was unconstitutional.

The lawsuit, brought by a Gainesville abortion clinic and Medical Students for Choice, challenges the constitutionally of the measure that requires a woman to delay an abortion by at least 24 hours after making a visit to a doctor who would have to inform her of possible risks of the procedure.

The state's First District Court of Appeal on Thursday ruled 2-1 that since the state has built a stronger case "that raises genuine issues of material fact," it should be heard back in trial court.

Abortion is one of the most divisive issues in the United States. Opponents cite religious beliefs about the sanctity of life, while abortion-rights activists say bans rob women of control over their bodies and futures.

Similar legal battles have ensued over restrictive abortion laws across the United States in recent months and years.

Anti-abortion activists have said they hope to prompt the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling by enacting laws that are assured of facing court challenges.





