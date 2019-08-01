Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.27, changing hands as low as $35.91 per share. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FND's low point in its 52 week range is $23.295 per share, with $48.72 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.36.
