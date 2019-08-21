FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

FLIR Systems, Inc. ( FLIR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FLIR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FLIR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.44, the dividend yield is 1.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLIR was $47.44, representing a -25.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.88 and a 17.08% increase over the 52 week low of $40.52.

FLIR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). FLIR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports FLIR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.41%, compared to an industry average of -9.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to FLIR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FLIR as a top-10 holding:

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automa ( ROBO )

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF ( KOMP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KOMP with an increase of 6% over the last 100 days. ROBO has the highest percent weighting of FLIR at 1.71%.