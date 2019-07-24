FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

FLIR Systems Inc .'s FLIR second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 1.8%. Also, the reported figure increased 1.8% from 55 cents in the prior-year quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 34 cents per share compared with 51 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Inside the Headlines



FLIR Systems' revenues increased 6.5% year over year to $482 million in the reported quarter. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $480 million by 0.42%. Impressive performance by the Government and Defense segment, and the Industrial segment led to year-over-year increase in the top line.



Organic revenues rose 2.6% year over year. The figure excluded revenues from the acquisitions of Endeavor Robotics and Aeryon Labs in the first quarter of 2019 and the same from the security businesses divested in the second quarter of 2018.



Segment-wise, quarterly revenues in the Industrial segment were up 0.3% to $188.9 million. The upside can be attributed to higher sales of cooled thermal cores.



Revenues in the Government and Defense segment totaled $197.5 million, up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be attributed to strong growth in all major product lines, led by strength in unmanned systems and solutions, including revenues from the acquisitions of Aeryon Labs and Endeavor Robotics.



Moreover, the Commercial segments' revenues amounted to $95.6 million, down 7.4% from the year-ago quarter's figure. The downside was caused by the slow Maritime market, restructuring impact on the Outdoor and Tactical Systems business (OTS), and continued negative impact of foreign exchange.



The company's total operating expenses increased 18% year over year to $169.9 million. Consequently, adjusted operating income came in at $101.8 million, which was in line with that in the second quarter of 2018.

FLIR Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

FLIR Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FLIR Systems, Inc. Quote

Liquidity & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2019, the company's cash and cash equivalents were $268.9 million compared with $512.1 million as of Dec 31, 2018. Long-term debt totaled $654.9 million, up from $421.9 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Cash flow from operating activities for the six months ended Jun 30, 2019, amounted to $121.5 million, down 20.7% from $153.3 million in the first half of 2018.



Outlook



FLIR Systems continues to expect 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.30-$2.36 on revenues of $1.92-$1.95 billion. The company also continues to expect 2019 adjusted operating income margin to be 22-23%.



Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.37 and $1.93 billion, respectively. Both earnings and revenue estimates lie within the company's guided range.



Zacks Rank



FLIR Systems carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Recent Defense Releases



Textron Inc. TXT reported second-quarter 2019 earnings from continuing operations of 93 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents by 9.4%. The bottom line also increased 6.9% from 87 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT reported second-quarter 2019 earnings of $5 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.74 by 5.5%. The bottom line also improved 23.5% from $4.05 in the year-ago quarter.



Upcoming Defense Releases



Raytheon Company RTN is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 25.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>