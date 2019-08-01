FLIR Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FLIR

In trading on Thursday, shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.40, changing hands as low as $48.90 per share. FLIR Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FLIR's low point in its 52 week range is $40.52 per share, with $63.88 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $49.02.
