Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Stock Moves -0.93%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Flexible Solutions International (FSI) closed at $3.19, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 23.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FSI as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, FSI is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.35 million, up 101.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $32.74 million. These totals would mark changes of +342.86% and +83.62%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FSI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FSI is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, FSI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.95, which means FSI is trading at a discount to the group.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.