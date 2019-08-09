Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Flexible Solutions International (FSI) closed at $3.30, marking a -1.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 20.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FSI as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect FSI to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.35 million, up 101.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $32.74 million, which would represent changes of +342.86% and +83.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FSI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FSI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note FSI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.13, which means FSI is trading at a discount to the group.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.