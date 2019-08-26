Flex Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Flex Ltd (Symbol: FLEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.59, changing hands as low as $9.44 per share. Flex Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FLEX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.74 per share, with $14.1799 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $9.49.
