FLEX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Flex Ltd (Symbol: FLEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.88, changing hands as high as $10.04 per share. Flex Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FLEX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.74 per share, with $15.379 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $9.86.
