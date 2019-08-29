Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. ( FBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.64, the dividend yield is .45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBC was $35.64, representing a -2.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.43 and a 40.87% increase over the 52 week low of $25.30.

FBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). FBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.45. Zacks Investment Research reports FBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.3%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.