Five9 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FIVN

In trading on Friday, shares of Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.50, changing hands as low as $47.34 per share. Five9, Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FIVN's low point in its 52 week range is $31.64 per share, with $57.895 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $47.47.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »