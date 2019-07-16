Five Surging Strong Buy Stocks To Watch

Remember that part in "The Shining" where Jack types, "All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy" over and over again onto reams of paper? That's pretty much how I felt today. Instead, rather than that sentence, I feel like typing, "More tariffs and no deal makes Dave an angry elf." Another headline from the administration about adding more tariffs against China and guess what? Another rough session on Wall Street with stocks coming under serious pressure mid-morning.

The list of stocks I cover today include:

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco and nicotine products; two liquor stores; and one grocery store.

Denny's Corp (DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

eBay (EBAY)

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Haemonetics (HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma, and All Other segments. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables, such as plasma collection containers and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention.

