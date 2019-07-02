Five Runaway Breakout Stocks to Buy

Mid-morning jitters gave way to a solid afternoon rally with volatility inching lower. Stocks rallied into the bell, extending the rally into the after-hours session, and finished at a new all-time closing high. Tomorrow we will see a half-day of trading ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. It will be great to fire up the grill, throw back a few brews and talk about the record stock market.

Bruker Corp (BRKR):

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Casey's General Stores (CASY):

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco and nicotine products; two liquor stores; and one grocery store.

Cummins (CMI):

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and powertrain-related component products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Electrified Power.

Illumina (ILMN):

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Kelly Services (KELYA):

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

