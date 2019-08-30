Five Below (FIVE) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.3% Higher

Five Below, Inc. FIVE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $104.43 to $120.24 in the past one-month time frame.





The upmove came after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2019 (ended Aug 3, 2019) results.The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of no increase and five decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.Five Below currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Five Below, Inc. Price

Five Below, Inc. price | Five Below, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Retail - Miscellaneous industry may consider Hibbett Sports, Inc. HIBB , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



