Quantcast

Fitch says new measures by Argentina's Macri have slightly negative fiscal impact

By Reuters

Reuters


BUENOS AIRES, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The economic relief measures announced by Argentine President Mauricio Macri will have a slightly negative fiscal effect, but not enough to further hurt the country's credit rating, James McCormack, Fitch's head of sovereign ratings, said on Tuesday.

Fitch and Standard & Poor's downgraded Argentina's credit ratings on Friday.

In an interview on the sidelines of a conference in Buenos Aires, McCormack said another downgrade could be possible if the local peso currency weakened further and lack of confidence in the government's policy framework increased the risk of default.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar