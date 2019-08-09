Fitch maintains Italy's rating at 'BBB' with negative outlook

Shutterstock photo





Aug 9 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch maintained Italy's sovereign credit rating at 'BBB' and outlook at negative on Friday, citing high level of general government debt, low trend GDP growth, policy risk and uncertainty arising from the current political dynamics.

Fitch also said relatively high net external debt and still-weak banking sector asset quality weigh on Italy's rating.

The rating affirmation comes hours after Italy's League filed a no-confidence motion to bring down its own ruling coalition with 5-Star Movement, a move that the party's populist chief, Matteo Salvini, hopes will trigger snap elections and install him as the nation's new leader.

Investors reacted to the no-confidence motion by selling off Italian government bonds and stocks. Yields on 10-year bonds touched a five-week high, their biggest daily rise since May 2018.

Fitch said the recent political developments reinforce its assessment that the government was unlikely to see out a full term and that there was an increasing risk of an early election from the second half of this year.

The agency said it believes the risk of market instability will ultimately act as the main constraint on greater fiscal loosening.