Quantcast

Fitch downgrades Turkey after dismissal of central bank governor

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


ISTANBUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Turkey's sovereign rating to "BB-" on Friday, saying the dismissal of its central bank governor heightens doubts over the authorities' tolerance for a period of sustained below-trend growth.

Governor Murat Cetinkaya was sacked on July 6 and President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he had dismissed him because Cetinkaya failed to follow instructions on interest rates and the bank had not properly fulfilled its role.

Fitch, which lowered Turkey's rating from "BB" with a negative outlook, said Cetinkaya's removal also highlights a deterioration in institutional independence and economic policy coherence and credibility.

Fitch said the dismissal also added to uncertainties over the prospects for structural reforms and management of the public sector finances.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Banking and Loans , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar