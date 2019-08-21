Quantcast

Fitbit News: FIT Stock Up on Singapore Deal

By William White,

Fitbit news for Wednesday includes FIT stock increasing as it signs a deal with Singapore.

This deal will have Fitbit (NYSE: FIT ) working with Singapore's Health Promotion Board. It will have the two working together on a project that will promote Fitbit to citizens in the country. The Health Promotion Board wants to use data collected by Fitbit devices to better understand the nation's health.

The idea behind this Fitbit news is that the data from Fitibt devices will be part of the Smart Nation initiative. The program from Fitibt is called the Live Healthy SG. Signapore wants to use these programs to influence the behavior of its citizens to help them live healthier lives.

The program will go a long way toward getting more Fitbit devices into the hands of the country's citizens. This includes an offer for a free Fitbit Inspire HR when signing up for one year of the Fitbit Premium service.

"Our partnership with the Singapore Health Promotion Board is a recognition of our work to date, and we are confident that the powerful combination of our devices, software and services will motivate Singaporeans to improve their health, while also tangibly helping a nation to improve health at scale," James Park, cofounder and CEO of Fitbit, said in a statement .

Pre-registration for Live Healthy SG is going to be starting in the middle of September. The Fitbit news release notes that the program will get its official start sometime in late October.

FIT stock was up 2% as of noon Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

