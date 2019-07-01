Quantcast

FIS to win EU approval for $35 bln Worldpay deal

By Reuters

Reuters


By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. financial services provider Fidelity National Information Services Inc ( FIS ) is set to gain unconditional antitrust approval from the European Union for its $35 billion bid for payments company Worldpay , people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The deal, announced in March, is the biggest in the fast-growing electronics payments industry which has seen a wave of consolidation recently.

Global payments could top $3 trillion a year in revenue by 2023 as more people switch from cash to digital payments for online and in-store sales, according to consulting firm McKinsey.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by July 5, declined to comment. FIS and Worldpay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FIS and Worldpay shares extended gains following the Reuters report. By 1445 GMT, FIS shares were up 2.5% and Worldpay up 3.9%.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: FIS ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar