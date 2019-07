Reuters





BRUSSELS, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. financial services provider Fidelity National Information Services Inc ( FIS ) on Monday won unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $35 billion takeover of payments company Worldpay .

The deal was announced in March and is the biggest in the fast-growing electronics payments industry which has seen a wave of consolidation recently.

The European Commission said it did not have any concerns regarding the takeover, confirming a Reuters report on July 1.