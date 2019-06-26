FirstService Corporation (FSV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

FirstService Corporation ( FSV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FSV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $95.69, the dividend yield is .63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSV was $95.69, representing a -4.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.19 and a 47.51% increase over the 52 week low of $64.87.

FSV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ) and Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ). FSV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.69. Zacks Investment Research reports FSV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.11%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.