Quantcast

FirstGroup, TrenItalia to replace Virgin on UK's West Coast rail franchise

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 29 (Reuters) - FirstGroup and Italy's TrenItalia said on Thursday that the Department for Transport has signed an agreement with the companies for the British rail franchise that links London, Manchester and Glasgow.

FirstGroup is set to take over the franchise in December, and is being lined up to run trains on the High Speed 2 line planned for some similar routes, the government in August (graphic).

The award of the West Coast Mainline contract to a joint venture, 70% owned by First and 30% by TrenItalia, marks the end of Richard Branson'sVirgin Group involvement with Britain's railways after more than 20 years.

FirstGroup, which already operates the Great Western, South Western and TransPennine Express franchises, said an initial review of the award will be carried out by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: FGP ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar