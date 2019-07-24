FirstEnergy (FE) Beats Q2 Earnings, Lags Revenue Estimates

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 1.67%. The quarterly figure fell 1.61% from the year-ago quarter's earnings of 62 cents.
On a GAAP basis, the company generated earnings of 58 cents, up from earnings of 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Total Revenues
FirstEnergy generated total revenues of $2,516 million in the second quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,843 million by 11.49%. The figure declined from $2,625 million in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Lower operating expenses, income taxes and net financing costs drive performance in the Regulated Distribution business. However, it was offset by lower distribution deliveries, primarily stemming from milder-than-expected spring and higher depreciation expenses. This caused the segment's revenues to decline year over year.
Total electric delivery fell 5.5% in the second quarter on a year-over-year basis. Residential sales declined 9.7% year over year. Commercial and industrial sales fell 5.6% and 1.7% year over year, respectively.
Higher rate base from continued investments in the Energizing the Future initiative and lower tax rate boosted Regulated Transmission business earnings in the quarter under review.
Financial Update
FirstEnergy's cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2019 were $422 million, up from $367 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Long-term debt and other long-term obligations as of Jun 30, 2019 were $19,053 million compared with $17,751 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Net cash provided from operating activities in the first six months of 2019 was $625 million against $288 million used in the first six months of 2018.
Guidance
The company expects 2019 EPS in the range of $2.45-$2.75, whose mid-point of $2.60 is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53. Also, the company affirmed third-quarter 2019 earnings guidance in the range of 68-80 cents.
Notably, the company provided expected GAAP 2019 EPS in the range of $2.34-$2.64.
