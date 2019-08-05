FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

FirstEnergy Corp. ( FE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.25, the dividend yield is 3.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FE was $44.25, representing a -1.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.75 and a 25.25% increase over the 52 week low of $35.33.

FE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). FE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.4. Zacks Investment Research reports FE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.47%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF ( RYU )

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF ( JKI )

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYU with an increase of 2.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FE at 3.6%.