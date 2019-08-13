Quantcast

FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

FirstCash, Inc. ( FCFS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FCFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FCFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $99, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCFS was $99, representing a -7.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.80 and a 49.37% increase over the 52 week low of $66.28.

FCFS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. ( JD ) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY ). FCFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.59. Zacks Investment Research reports FCFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.05%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCFS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FCFS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FCFS as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF ( PSCF )
  • iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF ( IJT )
  • SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G ( SLYG )
  • Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF ( VIOG )
  • SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Index -- ( SLY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an increase of 1.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FCFS at 2.39%.

