First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

First US Bancshares, Inc. ( FUSB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FUSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that FUSB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.81, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FUSB was $8.81, representing a -20.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.12 and a 15.92% increase over the 52 week low of $7.60.

FUSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FUSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FUSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.