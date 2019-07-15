First United Corporation (FUNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

First United Corporation ( FUNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FUNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that FUNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.73, the dividend yield is 1.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FUNC was $19.73, representing a -5.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.95 and a 33.76% increase over the 52 week low of $14.75.

FUNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FUNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6.

