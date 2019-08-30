First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund ( FAM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.71, the dividend yield is 8.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAM was $10.71, representing a -0.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.76 and a 18.34% increase over the 52 week low of $9.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FAM Dividend History page.