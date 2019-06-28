First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund ( FAM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that FAM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.39, the dividend yield is 8.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAM was $10.39, representing a -0.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.47 and a 14.81% increase over the 52 week low of $9.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FAM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.